Dileep's sister files complaint after drone footage aired on TV
Entertainment
Malayalam actor Dileep's sister, S. Jayalakshmi, has filed a police complaint against two TV channels for flying drones over their Aluva home and filming without permission.
This happened on December 8, right as the court was announcing its verdict in a high-profile rape case involving Dileep—who ended up being acquitted.
Privacy worries spark debate about media boundaries
Jayalakshmi says the drones captured and broadcast footage of her family without their consent, both before and after the verdict.
The incident has stirred up fresh concerns about privacy for people involved in big legal cases.