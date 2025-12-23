'Dhurandhar' is 2025's biggest Indian blockbuster

'Dhurandhar' pulled in ₹207.25 crore in week one and jumped to ₹253.25 crore in week two—a rare 22% boost. The third week started strong with ₹119.40 crore in just four days, beating 'Pushpa 2's' entire third-week haul. Globally, it's nearly made ₹875 crore and shows no signs of slowing down.

Should you watch it?

If you're into fast-paced action with a spy twist and a star-studded cast, 'Dhurandhar' is worth your time—especially with all the buzz and strong word-of-mouth.

Plus, a sequel is dropping March 2026 if you want to get ahead of the hype!