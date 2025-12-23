'Dhurandhar' is 2025's biggest Indian blockbuster
Ranveer Singh's action-thriller 'Dhurandhar' has taken over the box office, nearing ₹600 crore net in just 19 days since its December 5 release.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring stars like Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, the film follows Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy deep undercover in Karachi.
In numbers:
'Dhurandhar' pulled in ₹207.25 crore in week one and jumped to ₹253.25 crore in week two—a rare 22% boost.
The third week started strong with ₹119.40 crore in just four days, beating 'Pushpa 2's' entire third-week haul.
Globally, it's nearly made ₹875 crore and shows no signs of slowing down.
Should you watch it?
If you're into fast-paced action with a spy twist and a star-studded cast, 'Dhurandhar' is worth your time—especially with all the buzz and strong word-of-mouth.
Plus, a sequel is dropping March 2026 if you want to get ahead of the hype!