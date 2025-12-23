Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jan Neta' arrives January 2026 with a viral new look Entertainment Dec 23, 2025

Thalapathy Vijay's next big film, titled Jana Nayagan (releasing as Jan Neta in Hindi), is set to hit theaters on January 9, 2026—right in time for Pongal.

Zee Studios is bringing the Hindi version to North India, and fans are already buzzing thanks to a striking new poster showing Vijay and Bobby Deol in an intense face-off that's making waves online.