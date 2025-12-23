Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jan Neta' arrives January 2026 with a viral new look
Thalapathy Vijay's next big film, titled Jana Nayagan (releasing as Jan Neta in Hindi), is set to hit theaters on January 9, 2026—right in time for Pongal.
Zee Studios is bringing the Hindi version to North India, and fans are already buzzing thanks to a striking new poster showing Vijay and Bobby Deol in an intense face-off that's making waves online.
Star cast, music, and major hype
Directed by H Vinoth, Jan Neta teams up Vijay with the director and features music by Anirudh Ravichander. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Prakash Raj.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana (KVN Productions), this film is being positioned as a significant project in Vijay's career.
The audio launch drops December 27 in Malaysia—and there's already strong advance interest reported from overseas markets.