'Avengers: Doomsday' advance bookings top ₹52Cr, over 8.25L tickets
Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday is already making waves, pulling in over ₹52 crore from advance bookings and selling more than 8.25 lakh tickets, even before its release on December 17, 2026.
The first day alone brought in ₹22.77 crore, showing just how hyped Indian fans are for this big Marvel crossover.
'Avengers: Doomsday' cast Downey Evans
Robert Downey Jr. is back, this time as Doctor Doom, while Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers.
Directed by the Russo brothers, the film unites fan-favorite heroes from Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men.
It's releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and Indian audiences get to see it a day before the US