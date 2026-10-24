'Avengers: Doomsday' advance sales $125 million outpace 'Dune: Part Three'

Avengers: Doomsday is already making waves, with advance ticket sales topping $125 million, way ahead of Dune: Part Three for their shared December 18 opening weekend.

Reports say Avengers: Doomsday's opening-weekend box-office projection could be 3.2:1 to 4:1 compared with Dune: Part Three's, setting the stage for a huge box office showdown.