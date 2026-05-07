'Avengers: Doomsday' arrives December 16 2026 Russo wants fans surprised

Evans and Downey return to 'Doomsday'

Doomsday releases the same day as Dune: Part Three, and it's dubbed "Dunesday."

To hype things up, there are four new teasers out and a special re-release of Avengers: Endgame with new footage that tie into the new film.

Plus, fan favorites like Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom are making a comeback.