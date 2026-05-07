'Avengers: Doomsday' arrives December 16 2026 Russo wants fans surprised
Entertainment
Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday is still filming in the United Kingdom and drops December 16, 2026, the first Avengers movie in seven years.
Director Joe Russo says he wants fans to be genuinely surprised, sharing, "That's part of what makes the theatrical experience exciting."
Marvel is known for last-minute changes, so expect some twists.
Evans and Downey return to 'Doomsday'
Doomsday releases the same day as Dune: Part Three, and it's dubbed "Dunesday."
To hype things up, there are four new teasers out and a special re-release of Avengers: Endgame with new footage that tie into the new film.
Plus, fan favorites like Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom are making a comeback.