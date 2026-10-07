'Avengers: Doomsday' posts $100 million global presales with Downey Evans Hemsworth
Entertainment
Avengers: Doomsday is already making waves before its December 18 release, pulling in a massive $100 million in global presales.
Directed by the Russo brothers, the film brings back Robert Downey Jr. Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth; big news for longtime Marvel fans.
Experts predict 'Doomsday' $1B opening weekend
Presale tickets topped $1 million in both Brazil and the UK fueled by excitement from the Avengers Endgame: Encore re-release.
With Florence Pugh and Tom Holland joining the cast, experts think Doomsday could earn over $1 billion on opening weekend, and maybe even beat Endgame's all-time box office record.