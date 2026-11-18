'Avengers: Doomsday' rated PG-13: Will action be toned down?
What's the story
Marvel Studios's upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday, has been officially rated PG-13, or Parents Strongly Cautioned. It means that some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. The certification was revealed on filmratings.com and highlights "bloody images, violence/action and language" as the reasons for this rating. Usually, PG-13 suggests violence will be intense but not graphically gory. The film is directed by the Russo brothers and features an ensemble cast of Marvel characters including Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.
Cast reunion
Cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Avengers: Doomsday will also feature characters from across the Marvel universe.
The late Patrick Stewart will be seen in his final role as Professor Charles Xavier, while Ian McKellen returns as Magneto and James Marsden reprises his role as Cyclops.
Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston are back as Thor and Loki, respectively.
In a significant development for his character, Chris Evans will return as Steve Rogers after Avengers: Endgame.
Character development
Rogers's return in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Rogers's return in Avengers: Doomsday is particularly significant given his last appearance.
The film will explore his life after returning the Infinity Stones to their respective timelines and choosing to live with Peggy Carter in the past.
A description of his return reads: "When a terrifying new danger threatens worlds across the multiverse, Steve has no choice but to answer the call once again."
Film length
How long will 'Avengers: Doomsday' be?
The theatrical cut of Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be around two hours and 29 minutes long. However, a longer version of the film has also generated interest among fans.
According to Cinema Crave, the Russo brothers have expressed a desire to show audiences an uncut version of Avengers: Doomsday that reportedly runs for three hours and 40 minutes.
Reportedly, this extended cut may be re-released next year ahead of the next MCU installment, Avengers: Secret Wars.
Box office
Ticket sales for 'Avengers: Doomsday' already underway
Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit Indian theaters on December 17 and tickets are already on sale.
According to booking platforms, the film has already raked in an estimated ₹10 crore from advance bookings.
The Day 1 premiere shows, starting from midnight, have reportedly sold out across major theater chains. Premium tickets cost as much as ₹4,300!