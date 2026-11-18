Avengers: Doomsday will also feature characters from across the Marvel universe.

The late Patrick Stewart will be seen in his final role as Professor Charles Xavier, while Ian McKellen returns as Magneto and James Marsden reprises his role as Cyclops.

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston are back as Thor and Loki, respectively.

In a significant development for his character, Chris Evans will return as Steve Rogers after Avengers: Endgame.