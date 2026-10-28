RDJ-Chris Evans confirm 'Doomsday' arrives a day early in India

The film will be released in India on December 17, a day before its US release.

This early release gives Indian fans the chance to witness the much-anticipated superhero spectacle ahead of others.

The actors said, "Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday... You bet!"

The caption read: "@RobertDowneyJr & #ChrisEvans have a special festive message for India, along with a dhamakedar tohfa- #AvengersDoomsday now releases a day early in India!"