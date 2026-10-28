RDJ-Chris Evans confirm 'Doomsday' arrives a day early in India
What's the story
Marvel fans in India have a reason to rejoice as Hollywood stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans sent out Diwali greetings on Wednesday while announcing the release date for their upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday. The video message was shared by Marvel India, with the actors wishing Indian audiences a "Namaste India!" and reflecting on the significance of Diwali.
Release date
Early release in India
The film will be released in India on December 17, a day before its US release.
This early release gives Indian fans the chance to witness the much-anticipated superhero spectacle ahead of others.
The actors said, "Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday... You bet!"
The caption read: "@RobertDowneyJr & #ChrisEvans have a special festive message for India, along with a dhamakedar tohfa- #AvengersDoomsday now releases a day early in India!"
Film details
About 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will unite heroes from three different universes to combat an existential threat.
The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz.
Apart from Downey Jr. and Evans, the star-studded cast also includes Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Wyatt Russell, among others.