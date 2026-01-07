'Avengers: Doomsday' to be around 4 hours long? 

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, Avengers: Doomsday, is reportedly set to be one of the franchise's longest movies. According to recent reports, the film will have a runtime of around three hours and 45 minutes, including end credits and post-credit scenes. If confirmed, this would make it longer than Avengers: Endgame , the previous longest film in the franchise (three hours and one minute).

Twitter Post The runtime has not been confirmed ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is set to have a runtime of 3 hours and 45 minutes including the end credits scenes. #AvengersDoomsday



(Source: @NexusPointsNews) pic.twitter.com/nnyuZsAlJB — Filmify (@TheFilmify) January 6, 2026

Post-credit scenes 'Avengers: Doomsday' post-credit scenes will set up 'Secret Wars' Fans can expect post-credit scenes that will set up the next chapter in the MCU, Avengers: Secret Wars. These sequences are likely to tease upcoming storylines and character arcs, so viewers should stay seated until the very end of the credits. The film features an ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, and Owen Wilson.

Character lineup 'Avengers: Doomsday' will feature iconic characters and teams The main Avengers team in Avengers: Doomsday is rumored to include Captain America, Thor, Falcon, Ant-Man, Shang-Chi, and Loki. This ensemble forms the core of the film. There are also strong rumors of Wilson reprising his role as Mobius M. Mobius from the Loki series. His return would further deepen the connection between this film and the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and multiverse storylines. Fantastic Four team members are going to be featured as well.