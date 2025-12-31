'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser: Chris Hemsworth's Thor returns as a father

The latest teaser for Avengers: Doomsday , released on Tuesday, features Chris Hemsworth 's Thor. In the clip, he is seen praying to his father, Odin, for the strength to protect his adoptive daughter, Love. The character of Love was introduced in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder and is played by Hemsworth's real-life daughter, India Rose.

Emotional moment 'Defeat one more enemy and return home...' In the teaser, Thor is seen praying, saying, "Lend me the strength of the All-Fathers so that I may fight once more." "Defeat one more enemy and return home to her. Not as a warrior but as warmth." The God of Thunder then asks his father to heed his words.

Teaser continuity 'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser follows Captain America's return The Thor-focused Avengers: Doomsday teaser is the second of its kind, following an earlier teaser that confirmed the return of original Avenger Steve Rogers/Captain America, played by Chris Evans. Both Hemsworth and Evans have been part of several MCU projects since 2011. The movie is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and will hit theaters on December 18, 2026.