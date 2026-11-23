'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer shows Evans facing Downey Jr's Doctor Doom
The latest trailer for Avengers: Doomsday just landed, and it's packed with action: think Captain America (Chris Evans, back after Endgame) facing off against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.
There's also a peek at Cap's teenage son and some sweet moments with Peggy Carter, but things get shaken up fast when the Fantastic Four show up.
'Avengers: Doomsday' opens December 18 2026
This movie brings together a seriously stacked cast: Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and Channing Tatum as Gambit.
Directed by the Russo brothers, Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18, 2026, so mark your calendars!