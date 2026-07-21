'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer teases multiverse team-up and December 18 release
Marvel just dropped the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, and it's packed with action.
Heroes from Wakanda, the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Avengers all team up for a huge multiverse showdown.
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie lands in theaters December 18 this year.
'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer opens, budget $400 million
The trailer kicks off with Professor X (Patrick Stewart) facing a blinding explosion caused by Victor Von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), who warns, "Before this day is done, we shall be faced with an unthinkable decision."
Thor (Chris Hemsworth) rallies Magneto, Ant-Man, Gambit, Shang-Chi, and even Steve Rogers returns wielding Thor's hammer after a run-in with Loki.
As Thor puts it: "Everything that they sacrificed will be for nothing if we do not stand together."
The film's budget? A jaw-dropping $400 million.