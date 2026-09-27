'Avengers: Endgame' encore grosses $86 million worldwide at box office
Entertainment
Avengers: Endgame Encore, the re-release of Marvel's blockbuster, just pulled in $86 million worldwide: $26 million in North America and $60 million overseas.
Not bad for a movie that's been streaming for years!
Clearly, fans still can't get enough of Earth's Mightiest Heroes back on the big screen.
'Avengers: Endgame' encore adds new footage
Encore isn't just a replay: it adds a new introductory sequence, and previously unseen footage involving characters including Loki and Steve Rogers, an extended dance with Steve and Peggy Carter, and Loki in his TVA outfit.
There's also a special tribute to Stan Lee.
The re-release even teases the next movie, Avengers: Doomsday, which drops December 18, 2026.