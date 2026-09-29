'Avengers: Endgame' inches closer to 'Avatar' record, thanks to 'Encore'

Avengers: Endgame Encore's opening weekend saw it beat other films at the box office.

Sony's Resident Evil came in second with $3 million, while Paramount's Heart of the Beast, starring Brad Pitt and J.K. Simmons, was third with $2.8 million.

Universal's Sense and Sensibility debuted in fourth place with $2 million.

The re-release also had a strong showing in India, collecting ₹7.55 crore net on its third day alone!