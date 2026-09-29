'Avengers: Endgame' inches closer to 'Avatar' record, thanks to 'Encore'
What's the story
The re-release of Disney and Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, titled Avengers: Endgame Encore, has made a strong debut at the UK and Ireland box office. The film earned £4.1 million ($5.5 million) in its opening weekend, topping the charts. This re-release is part of a strategy to link the 2019 superhero blockbuster to an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Avengers: Doomsday.
Box office dominance
'Endgame Encore' beats 'Resident Evil,' 'Heart of the Beast'
Avengers: Endgame Encore's opening weekend saw it beat other films at the box office.
Sony's Resident Evil came in second with $3 million, while Paramount's Heart of the Beast, starring Brad Pitt and J.K. Simmons, was third with $2.8 million.
Universal's Sense and Sensibility debuted in fourth place with $2 million.
The re-release also had a strong showing in India, collecting ₹7.55 crore net on its third day alone!
Global success
'Endgame' closing in on all-time top spot
The re-release of Avengers: Endgame has seen a massive global opening, raking in $86 million worldwide. This includes $26 million from North America and $60 million from overseas.
The additional earnings have pushed the film's global lifetime gross to around $2.88 billion, narrowing the gap with Avatar, which still leads with about $2.9 billion worldwide.
Endgame now reportedly trails the James Cameron-directed blockbuster by around $39 million!
Franchise achievement
Marvel continues to dominate box office
The re-release of Avengers: Endgame has further solidified Marvel's dominance at the box office. The film originally ended as one of the biggest movies in box-office history, and its encore release has only added to that legacy.
It is now one of the biggest theatrical releases worldwide this weekend, continuing Marvel's impressive run in global cinema.