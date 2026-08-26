What to expect from 'Avengers: Endgame Encore' 

Marvel unveiled the first trailer for Endgame Encore on Tuesday, alongside announcing ticket sales.

The one-minute-and-36-second-long trailer revisits iconic moments from the film such as the Avengers's portal travel, Steve Rogers lifting Mjolnir, and Tony Stark's emotional death scene.

The new release is formatted in Infinity Vision and has a runtime of 185 minutes (three hours and five minutes), slightly longer than the original movie's 181-minute runtime.