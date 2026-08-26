What to expect from 'Avengers: Endgame Encore'
What's the story
Marvel is not only gearing up for the next phase of its cinematic universe but is also bringing back one of its biggest hits. Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in a new version called Avengers: Endgame Encore, which will include a post-credits scene that connects to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The re-release aims to bridge the Infinity Saga and the Multiverse Saga.
Trailer insights
'Endgame Encore' trailer is here
Marvel unveiled the first trailer for Endgame Encore on Tuesday, alongside announcing ticket sales.
The one-minute-and-36-second-long trailer revisits iconic moments from the film such as the Avengers's portal travel, Steve Rogers lifting Mjolnir, and Tony Stark's emotional death scene.
The new release is formatted in Infinity Vision and has a runtime of 185 minutes (three hours and five minutes), slightly longer than the original movie's 181-minute runtime.
New additions
What will the re-release include?
The theatrical re-release of Avengers: Endgame will feature three major additions.
Firstly, there will be a new introduction for the film. Secondly, some additional footage has been filmed for the movie.
Finally, a post-credits scene will connect Endgame to Doomsday.
Co-director Joe Russo earlier described the re-release as a "critical companion story" to Avengers: Doomsday at the Sands Film Festival in Scotland.
Film details
Meanwhile, here's what we know about 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Marvel's official synopsis for Avengers: Doomsday teases a story where "beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered."
The film will feature characters from The Avengers, Thunderbolts, X-Men, and Fantastic Four facing off against Doctor Doom.
The events of Endgame are expected to play a major role in the film's narrative.
Cast highlights
Cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Avengers: Doomsday boasts an extensive cast. Firstly, Robert Downey Jr. will return as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom.
Other returning Avengers and MCU heroes include Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Winston Duke (M'Baku), and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi).
Release date
'Avengers: Endgame Encore' will hit theaters next month
Avengers: Endgame Encore will return to theaters on September 25, 2026.
After its theatrical run ends, Avengers: Doomsday will take over theaters starting December 18, 2026.
The upcoming film is expected to be one of the most ambitious crossover events in Marvel Cinematic Universe history.