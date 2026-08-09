Avika Gor advised 15 days of bed rest for dengue

Chandwani further revealed that Gor is feeling very weak and is in a lot of pain. "She has a lot of pain all over her body. Those who have experienced dengue would know exactly how tough it can be."

He also shared that despite her illness, Gor continued to honor her professional commitments.

"I did try to change her mind, but she has always pushed herself and tried to be as less of an 'inconvenience' as possible to her team."