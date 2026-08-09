Avika Gor advised 15 days of bed rest for dengue
What's the story
Television actor Avika Gor was recently diagnosed with dengue after battling a high fever for five days. Her husband, Milind Chandwani, revealed that the doctors have now advised her to take 15 days of bed rest. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "15 days of bed rest is recommended for now. She's not improving yet." "Her blood platelet count was going down but now it is improving."
Health update
Gor continued to honor her professional commitments
Chandwani further revealed that Gor is feeling very weak and is in a lot of pain. "She has a lot of pain all over her body. Those who have experienced dengue would know exactly how tough it can be."
He also shared that despite her illness, Gor continued to honor her professional commitments.
"I did try to change her mind, but she has always pushed herself and tried to be as less of an 'inconvenience' as possible to her team."
Work dedication
Fever of 103-104 degrees for 5 days
In a video on Instagram on Friday, Chandwani shared that Gor had a fever of 103-104 degrees for five days but still managed to complete a project with two days of shooting left.
"She performed so well despite having a 104-degree fever that they managed to wrap up the shoot in just one day."
"Then she came back and got a two-day break. She spent the entire day in bed, taking medicines, unable to move or even eat properly."
Career path
More about Gor and her career
Gor rose to fame with her role as Anandi in Balika Vadhu and has been a part of several shows. She now primarily works in Telugu films.
Her last film, Ugly Story, was a box office success and she received rave reviews for her performance.
Gor and Chandwani got married in 2025 and reportedly moved to Bangkok but frequently travel to Mumbai for work commitments.