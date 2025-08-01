Avika Milind to debut in 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' reality show Entertainment Aug 01, 2025

Avika Gor and her fiance Milind Chandwani are stepping into the spotlight together on Colors TV's latest reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga—Jodiyon Ka Reality Check."

Kicking off August 2, the series brings seven celeb couples—including Debina-Gurmeet and Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal—face-to-face with quirky relationship challenges and fun tasks.

Hosting duties go to Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, with episodes airing on Colors TV and streaming on JioHotstar.