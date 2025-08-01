Next Article
Punjabi romance 'Soch Toh Parey' heads to OTT: Details here
Looking for a heartfelt Punjabi romance? Soch Toh Parey, starring Dheeraj Kumar, Isha Rikhi, and Raghveer Boli, drops on Chaupal and OTTplay Premium from August 7.
The story follows a London-based couple navigating love, misunderstandings, and distance.
Where and when to watch the film
You can catch Soch Toh Parey on OTTplay Premium—known for its mix of regional dramas—and Chaupal, which focuses on Punjabi content.
If you're into emotional stories like Shukrana or Lahoriye (also on OTTplay), this one might be up your alley too.