'Jurassic Park' trilogy is coming to Netflix US
Dino fans, get ready—the original Jurassic Park trilogy hits Netflix US on August 1, 2025.
These classics, directed by Steven Spielberg and inspired by Michael Crichton's novel, first wowed audiences back in 1993 with unforgettable characters like Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm.
'Jurassic Park' changed the game
Jurassic Park changed the game for movie effects and adventure storytelling.
Now you can binge all three films—the originals plus The Lost World and Jurassic Park III—right from your couch.
And if you want more dino action, the latest film, Jurassic World Rebirth (starring Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali), is still rocking theaters.
It's a great time to be a Jurassic fan!