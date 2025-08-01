Next Article
Nithiin-Vikram Kumar to kick off sports drama in late 2025
Telugu star Nithiin and director Vikram Kumar are reuniting after a decade, this time for a sports drama.
Filming kicks off in late 2025, with an all-India release planned for mid-2026.
It's Kumar's first dive into the sports genre, and Nithiin is set to take on a role that's both emotionally deep and physically demanding.
What's the story?
The sport at the heart of the story is still under wraps, but word is the film will mix powerful emotions with high-energy sports action.
Expect advanced tech, serious physical prep, and a script that balances themes like struggle, identity, and redemption—something Kumar has worked hard to get just right.
Fans are buzzing as Nithiin gears up for a big transformation.