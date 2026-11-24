Mishra took to Instagram Stories on Monday night to address the rumors surrounding his breakup with Singh.

He said, "During my DJ gig, I played a song, and it has been misinterpreted. I know this is hurting Eisha and her family the most."

"Honestly, I had no such intention, but whatever happened, I am sorry. Hum jo alag bhi hue uske liye bhi."

"If anyone is to be blamed, it's me. I am just here to apologize."