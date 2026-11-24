Avinash Mishra takes blame for split with Eisha Singh
What's the story
Television actor Avinash Mishra has confirmed his breakup with actor Eisha Singh after rumors of their separation recently surfaced online. The news of their split was fueled by the duo unfollowing each other on Instagram. Following this, allegations of infidelity against Mishra also came to light, prompting him to seek privacy. Now, he has publicly accepted responsibility for the end of their relationship.
Apology video
Mishra addressed the controversy on Instagram
Mishra took to Instagram Stories on Monday night to address the rumors surrounding his breakup with Singh.
He said, "During my DJ gig, I played a song, and it has been misinterpreted. I know this is hurting Eisha and her family the most."
"Honestly, I had no such intention, but whatever happened, I am sorry. Hum jo alag bhi hue uske liye bhi."
"If anyone is to be blamed, it's me. I am just here to apologize."
Privacy plea
Mishra requests fans not to involve families, friends
Mishra further requested fans to respect their privacy and not involve their families and friends in the matter.
He said, "This is not how it should be. I request you all to please end this thing here and not drag it anymore."
"It's between two people; please don't send threats to our families or friends. Obviously, I need to work on myself; I want to fix myself because that is required."
Alleged cheating
Singh's brother recently threatened to expose Mishra
Mishra recently made his debut as a DJ.
During his first gig, he played the song Bewafa, introducing it by saying, "When personal life is in trouble, this song comes in mind." Many linked the song to his breakup.
Following this, Singh's brother as well as Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal, who is close to Singh, threatened to expose Mishra with proof.
Relationship history
On-screen and off-screen love story of Singh-Mishra
Mishra and Singh first met on Bigg Boss 18, where they became close friends.
Their growing closeness led to dating rumors, but the two maintained that they were best friends.
Recently, on the second season of Pati Patni Aur Panga, they officially confirmed their relationship after a video of Mishra confessing his love for Singh at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 18 success bash surfaced online.