Eisha Singh confirms breakup with Avinash Mishra?
What's the story
Television actors Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra have been making headlines for their rumored breakup. Now, Singh has seemingly confirmed the split with a cryptic statement. Without naming anyone, she took a dig at Mishra's recent statement about relationships and warned people not to push her to reveal everything with proof.
Cryptic message
What did Singh exactly say?
Singh wrote, "My decision to stay silent and protect my peace should never be mistaken for an inability to speak up when needed."
She added, "The person preaching about how relationships are personal and shouldn't be made public entertainment... what happened now? When you're the one turning things into a joke and serving them to people for entertainment?"
Warning
'Please don't push me to a point where...'
The Sirf Tum star further warned, "Please don't push me to a point where I have to put out every single proof, with proper names, irrespective of the consequences."
"I have already made the mistake of trusting someone who eventually stabbed me in the back. And since moving on seems to come so easily to some people, let me try that too."
Actor's response
Meanwhile, Mishra shared this note
Mishra, in his first note after the breakup rumors surfaced, wrote, "Guys, let's put this behind us and move forward. The last few weeks have been tough for many."
"Requesting media pages to respect everyone's privacy. Relationships are personal, not public entertainment. Not everything is about views and engagement. Let's allow people to live in peace."
Relationship
Their relationship timeline
The two TV stars met during their stint on Bigg Boss 18 and began dating thereafter.
Singh was seen cheering Mishra on when the latter participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Even when he won the reality show, he was seen hugging and celebrating with Singh.
However, soon after, the pair seems to have broken up.