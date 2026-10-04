Loading...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Avinash Mishra wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'
Avinash Mishra wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'
Mishra also won a trip to Europe

Avinash Mishra wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'

By Isha Sharma
Oct 04, 2026
10:57 pm
What's the story

Television actor Avinash Mishra has been declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, returned for its latest season in August after a year-long hiatus. This season was themed Darr Ka Naya Daur and featured a mix of former contestants and new participants.

Twitter Post

The winning moment

Victory details

Mishra beat these 2 contestants

Mishra beat fellow finalists Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry to claim the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy.

He also bagged a cash prize of ₹20L, a trip to Europe, and a car.

This season, every contestant was also given a bike as part of their participation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winner's statement

Here's what the actor said about his win

Mishra said in a statement, "Winning Khatron Ke Khiladi feels special because I thought I signed up for the show with a point to prove, but along the way, the person I ended up proving it to, was myself."

"I came to Khatron Ke Khiladi wanting to test myself; I am leaving with a belief in myself that I didn't have before. That, for me, is the biggest victory."

ADVERTISEMENT

Career highlights

Mishra won the Swift Immunity Jacket

Mishra was a strong performer on the show, not aborting a single task throughout the season.

He also won the Swift Immunity Jacket, which allowed him to save a contestant from elimination or skip a task.

He faced stiff competition from Farrhana Bhatt and Orry from the new batch, as well as returning contestants Karan Wahi and Dhanjani.

Career path

His journey in television

Mishra has been a part of the television industry for nearly a decade. He started his career as a DJ before making his acting debut in 2016 with Sethji.

He later starred in Ishqbaaz (2017) and gained wider recognition for his role in Mariam Khan Reporting Live (2018).

A turning point came with the 2022 show Nath, followed by Bigg Boss 18 in 2024, where he finished fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT