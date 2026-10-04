Avinash Mishra wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'
What's the story
Television actor Avinash Mishra has been declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, returned for its latest season in August after a year-long hiatus. This season was themed Darr Ka Naya Daur and featured a mix of former contestants and new participants.
Twitter Post
The winning moment
Congratulations Avinash for Winning KKK 15 trophy 🏆 #AvinashMishra #Bbk13 #KhatronKeKhiladi15 pic.twitter.com/8PlzcLkLE4— hinakhanfc (@hina_khanfc1) October 4, 2026
Victory details
Mishra beat these 2 contestants
Mishra beat fellow finalists Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry to claim the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy.
He also bagged a cash prize of ₹20L, a trip to Europe, and a car.
This season, every contestant was also given a bike as part of their participation.
Winner's statement
Here's what the actor said about his win
Mishra said in a statement, "Winning Khatron Ke Khiladi feels special because I thought I signed up for the show with a point to prove, but along the way, the person I ended up proving it to, was myself."
"I came to Khatron Ke Khiladi wanting to test myself; I am leaving with a belief in myself that I didn't have before. That, for me, is the biggest victory."
Career highlights
Mishra won the Swift Immunity Jacket
Mishra was a strong performer on the show, not aborting a single task throughout the season.
He also won the Swift Immunity Jacket, which allowed him to save a contestant from elimination or skip a task.
He faced stiff competition from Farrhana Bhatt and Orry from the new batch, as well as returning contestants Karan Wahi and Dhanjani.
Career path
His journey in television
Mishra has been a part of the television industry for nearly a decade. He started his career as a DJ before making his acting debut in 2016 with Sethji.
He later starred in Ishqbaaz (2017) and gained wider recognition for his role in Mariam Khan Reporting Live (2018).
A turning point came with the 2022 show Nath, followed by Bigg Boss 18 in 2024, where he finished fourth.