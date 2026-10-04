Avinash Mishra wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'

Mishra said in a statement, "Winning Khatron Ke Khiladi feels special because I thought I signed up for the show with a point to prove, but along the way, the person I ended up proving it to, was myself."

"I came to Khatron Ke Khiladi wanting to test myself; I am leaving with a belief in myself that I didn't have before. That, for me, is the biggest victory."