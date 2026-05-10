'Way above 'Bigg Boss': Avinash Mishra on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Avinash Mishra, who recently participated in Bigg Boss 18 , is now gearing up for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 . In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, he revealed that his first reaction to being approached for Khatron was excitement. "I want to do it," he said, adding that it was on his wishlist and "way above Bigg Boss." The upcoming season will also feature Orry, Avika Gor, Gaurav Khanna, and Karan Wahi.

Preparations He sought advice from friend Vivian Dsena Mishra also spoke about his preparations for the show. He reached out to his friend, actor Vivian Dsena, for advice. "I called him to ask if he is going or not. Then he told me ki aisa toh kuch nahi hai." "But then I asked him, 'Kya preparations hoti hain? What are the weather conditions like?' Toh, he told me, 'Just go and kill it, I know you will.' And he said, 'Just go and enjoy the moment.'"

Family support My mother was supportive, says Mishra Mishra also shared his mother's reaction to him signing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi. He said she was supportive, knowing he has always been inclined toward such things. "She knew that I would do it. Unko pata tha that I have always been inclined to such things, so she knew that whenever I would get a call from Khatron, I would do it."

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