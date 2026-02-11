Avinash Tiwary feels lucky to be Vishal Bhardwaj's 1st pick
Entertainment
Avinash Tiwary is taking on the antagonist's role in Vishal Bhardwaj's new film O'Romeo, hitting theaters February 13.
He went all-in for the part—even appearing with a head tattoo—and calls it one of his most fulfilling experiences yet.
Tiwary says he feels lucky to be producer Sajid Nadiadwala's first pick for this intense character.
'Excited to be part of this film'
Tiwary credits Bhardwaj for giving him space to shape a truly memorable villain, sharing, "The freedom and confidence Vishal sir gave me to take flight is something I will remember for life."
The film also features Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Farida Jalal.
With its plot still under wraps and such a strong cast, O'Romeo promises something fresh for fans of bold storytelling.