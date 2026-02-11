Avinash Tiwary feels lucky to be Vishal Bhardwaj's 1st pick

'Excited to be part of this film'

Tiwary credits Bhardwaj for giving him space to shape a truly memorable villain, sharing, "The freedom and confidence Vishal sir gave me to take flight is something I will remember for life."

The film also features Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Farida Jalal.

With its plot still under wraps and such a strong cast, O'Romeo promises something fresh for fans of bold storytelling.