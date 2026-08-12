'Awarapan 2' sells 20,000 tickets in advance; eyes ₹20cr opening

Despite clashing with Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2 has a clear lead in advance sales.

The film is expected to finish with over 100K tickets sold at national chains, potentially reaching up to 125K.

In contrast, the Sunny Deol-starrer is lagging far behind Hashmi's film.

However, Awarapan 2 may not get the desired showcasing as Batwara 1947 is getting equal shows as it is distributed by PVR Inox.