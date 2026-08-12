'Awarapan 2' sells 20,000 tickets in advance; eyes ₹20cr opening
What's the story
The upcoming romantic drama Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, is witnessing a strong response in advance ticket sales. By Tuesday night, the film had sold around 20,000 tickets across major national chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis for its opening day, per Pinkvilla. The movie is directed by Nitin Kakkar and also stars Shabana Azmi.
Box office clash
'Batwara 1947' lags behind
Despite clashing with Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2 has a clear lead in advance sales.
The film is expected to finish with over 100K tickets sold at national chains, potentially reaching up to 125K.
In contrast, the Sunny Deol-starrer is lagging far behind Hashmi's film.
However, Awarapan 2 may not get the desired showcasing as Batwara 1947 is getting equal shows as it is distributed by PVR Inox.
Potential success
Hashmi's big comeback
If Awarapan 2 receives a positive response from the audience, it is likely to have an outstanding opening weekend at the box office.
The film has the potential to end Hashmi's dry spell of clean hits.
It could also earn over ₹20cr nett on its opening day if it gets a good run.