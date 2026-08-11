'Awarapan 2' is beating 'Batwara 1947' at box office game
What's the story
The box office clash between Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 is heating up, with early advance bookings indicating that Emraan Hashmi's film currently enjoys stronger audience interest ahead of its release. According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 has registered an advance booking gross of approximately ₹8.7L for Day 1 (excluding block seats). In comparison, Sunny Deol-led Batwara 1947 has recorded an advance booking gross of around ₹2.74L for Day 1 (excluding block seats).
Box office comparison
'Awarapan 2' has a higher gross
The gap between the two films widens when block seats are considered.
Awarapan 2 has currently recorded earnings of around ₹23.66L for its opening day, including block seats, while Batwara 1947 stands at approximately ₹13.53L for Day 1 with block seats included.
These early numbers suggest that Awarapan 2 is currently enjoying greater traction in the advance booking window.
Film details
Why is there a stark difference?
Awarapan 2 is the sequel to the 2007 cult favorite Awarapan, with Hashmi returning to a franchise that has retained a loyal fan base over the years. The nostalgia surrounding the original film could be driving early ticket sales.
Batwara 1947, on the other hand, is headlined by Deol and revolves around India's Partition. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial is produced by Aamir Khan and based on Asghar Wajahat's drama Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.
Cast details
Casts of both films
Awarapan 2 is a Vishesh Bhatt production that will also star Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.
Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Ali Fazal in pivotal roles.
Deol's star power can drive its numbers up, but, ultimately, word of mouth will determine the winner of this clash.