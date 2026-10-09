'Awarapan 2' debuts on Prime Video, Hashmi returns, 213.01cr worldwide

Awarapan 2 has just dropped on Amazon Prime Video, bringing Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit nearly 20 years after the original film.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and co-starring Disha Patani, the movie had a solid global run, earning over ₹213.01 crore worldwide.

The OTT release was teased with a nostalgic nod to the hit song Tera Mera Rishta from the first film.