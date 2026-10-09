'Awarapan 2' debuts on Prime Video, Hashmi returns, 213.01cr worldwide
Entertainment
Awarapan 2 has just dropped on Amazon Prime Video, bringing Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit nearly 20 years after the original film.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and co-starring Disha Patani, the movie had a solid global run, earning over ₹213.01 crore worldwide.
The OTT release was teased with a nostalgic nod to the hit song Tera Mera Rishta from the first film.
'Awarapan 2' domestic 150.59cr, Bhatt produced
While it found fans worldwide, Awarapan 2 didn't quite match up in India, pulling in ₹150.59 crore domestically.
Produced by Vishesh Bhatt and featuring Shabana Azmi and Puran Gabbi in supporting roles,
it's now easy to catch up with Shivam's story: no theater ticket required.