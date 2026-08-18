'Awarapan 2' earns ₹130.82cr worldwide for Hashmi in 4 days
Entertainment
Awarapan 2 is smashing records for Emraan Hashmi. In only four days, the sequel pulled in ₹130.82 crore worldwide, easily topping all his previous solo films.
Made on a budget of ₹45 crore, it's already a major win for both Hashmi and fans of the original.
'Awarapan 2' domestic ₹109.02cr overseas ₹21.8cr
The film earned ₹91 crore in India and crossed ₹109.02 crore domestically, with another ₹21.8 crore coming from overseas.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and starring Disha Patani, Awarapan 2 is riding high on nostalgia, fan love, and smart moves like discounted tickets, making it one of Hashmi's most memorable box office moments yet.