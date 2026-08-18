'Awarapan 2' grosses over ₹100cr opening weekend, eclipses original's ₹13cr
Awarapan 2, the sequel to the 2007 cult favorite, has pulled in over ₹100 crore at the box office in its opening weekend, way ahead of the original's lifetime total of ₹13 crore.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, it brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, with Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi joining the cast.
Hashmi's wife Parveen posts Instagram tribute
Emraan's wife Parveen marked the milestone with a touching Instagram post, reflecting on his 23-year journey and calling out his "It has taken Emi 23 years to get here today... 23 years of patience, dedication, faith, surrender, countless blessings and prayers!!"
Industry friends like producer Vishesh Bhatt and composer Amaal Malik also cheered him on. Malik even called Emraan "the hero of our generation and a true self made superstar" who inspires a generation.
Parveen wrapped up her message encouraging everyone to keep chasing their dreams.