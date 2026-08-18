'Awarapan 2' grosses over ₹100cr opening weekend, eclipses original's ₹13cr

Emraan's wife Parveen marked the milestone with a touching Instagram post, reflecting on his 23-year journey and calling out his "It has taken Emi 23 years to get here today... 23 years of patience, dedication, faith, surrender, countless blessings and prayers!!"

Industry friends like producer Vishesh Bhatt and composer Amaal Malik also cheered him on. Malik even called Emraan "the hero of our generation and a true self made superstar" who inspires a generation.

Parveen wrapped up her message encouraging everyone to keep chasing their dreams.