'Awarapan 2': Producer says film is 'not a cash-grab'

Bhatt said, "Let me tell you, Awarapan 2 is not a cash-grab film. Nothing is there; there is part one that will take you to part two."

"If it was a cash-grab, distributors would have shown interest in it, and I would have been sitting on the table profit today. Nobody in the market came to buy the film."

"We put our own money into it."

"Yes, the market did wake up when the film was ready."