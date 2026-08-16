'Awarapan 2': Producer says film is 'not a cash-grab'
What's the story
Producer Vishesh Bhatt recently defended the romantic thriller Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi. Speaking to Zoom, he denied that the film was a "cash-grab," adding that no one even wanted to buy it before its release. "If you want to watch films like Awarapan, you will have to support it in cinemas," he emphasized. The film has reportedly made ₹55 crore in its first two days since its release on August 14.
Market response
Bhatt explains why 'Awarapan 2' is not cash-grab
Bhatt said, "Let me tell you, Awarapan 2 is not a cash-grab film. Nothing is there; there is part one that will take you to part two."
"If it was a cash-grab, distributors would have shown interest in it, and I would have been sitting on the table profit today. Nobody in the market came to buy the film."
"We put our own money into it."
"Yes, the market did wake up when the film was ready."
Future projects
Update on 'Jannat 3'
Up next, Bhatt is planning to make Jannat 3 with Hashmi.
He said, "Currently, the work on the script is going on, and we are hoping to lock it soon. I hope the Awarapan fans give a lot of love to Awarapan 2."
"Both the films are from the same world."
The film also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, and Vijayant Kohli, among others in key roles.