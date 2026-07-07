'Awarapan 2' releases 'Ve Junoon' sung by Sharma, explores vulnerability
Entertainment
Awarapan 2 just released its first track, Ve Junoon, and it's all about raw emotion.
Sung by Subodhh Sharma, the song dives into Shivam Pandit's struggles with love and vulnerability, setting a moody vibe for the film.
The release comes right after the teaser dropped on the original movie's 19th anniversary, so fans are feeling extra nostalgic.
'Awarapan 2' stars Hashmi and Patani
Composer Mithoon says Sharma's voice was key to capturing that deep emotional punch.
Lyricist Sayeed Quadri returns with more poetic lines, while producer Vishesh Bhatt credits Mithoon and Quadri for reviving the franchise's signature intensity.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, Awarapan 2 hits theaters worldwide on August 14.