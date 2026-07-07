'Awarapan 2' releases 'Ve Junoon' sung by Sharma, explores vulnerability Entertainment Jul 07, 2026

Awarapan 2 just released its first track, Ve Junoon, and it's all about raw emotion.

Sung by Subodhh Sharma, the song dives into Shivam Pandit's struggles with love and vulnerability, setting a moody vibe for the film.

The release comes right after the teaser dropped on the original movie's 19th anniversary, so fans are feeling extra nostalgic.