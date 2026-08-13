'Awarapan 2' sets advance booking milestone; targets bumper opening
What's the story
The upcoming film Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, has reportedly sold over 45,000 tickets in advance booking for its opening day. This includes sales from major national chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis. The surge in ticket sales is expected to continue until the release day on Friday (August 14).
Sales surge
'Awarapan 2' likely to surpass 1L mark in advance sales
The film, directed by Nitin Kakkar, is likely to surpass the one lakh mark in advance sales across national chains, per Pinkvilla. This would make it Hashmi's biggest advance sale for a solo film.
Despite competition from Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2 is expected to have a strong opening at the box office owing to its impressive ticket sales and audience buzz.
Box office prediction
Box office predictions for 'Awarapan 2'
According to the portal, Awarapan 2 is expected to open with earnings between ₹16cr and ₹21cr.
The film is also on track to beat the total earnings of its predecessor, Awarapan, on its opening day itself.
Shabana Azmi also stars in the Vishesh Bhatt film.