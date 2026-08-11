'Awarapan 2' writer on crafting Emraan Hashmi's sequel
What's the story
Bilal Siddiqui, the writer of Awarapan 2, is well aware of the high expectations for the sequel. A fan of the original film, he said that returning to its universe was both a personal achievement and a writing challenge. In an interview with Variety India, he revealed that his goal was not to replicate the original but to understand its enduring appeal and create a new story that continues those emotions.
Emotional legacy
'I know the weight that this film holds'
Siddiqui, a self-proclaimed fan of the 2007 film, admitted that his familiarity with it made him aware of its emotional legacy.
He revealed that songs like Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta are still part of his daily listening.
He added, "I know the weight that this film holds emotionally for the fans and the factors that have made it a cult classic."
Writing journey
'We needed a fresh vehicle for these themes'
The writing process for Awarapan 2 began with identifying the elements that needed to remain part of the Awarapan universe.
Siddiqui said producer Vishesh Bhatt was clear about bringing back themes like angst, redemption, action, love, and devotion, but those elements needed to exist within a new narrative.
"These things that made Awarapan resonate with the audiences would have to come back, and we needed a fresh vehicle for these themes to exist in," he said.
Character evolution
'We didn't want to just patch on any story...'
The central question for Siddiqui was what could happen next to Emraan Hashmi's Shivam Pandit, rather than simply finding a new plot.
"Vishesh was clear that he wanted to take Shivam ahead as a character, since he is what makes Awarapan work," Siddiqui said.
He added that they spent months discussing possibilities before arriving at the sequel's eventual story.
"We didn't want to just patch on any story to the title and call it Awarapan 2."
Character journey
What next for Pandit?
Siddiqui believes that Pandit's journey was never emotionally complete.
He said, "There is a very interesting, complex character that part one had handed us in Shivam Pandit."
"Life isn't done with him, and despite being reclusive and burdened, he still has one more fight left in him."
Awarapan 2 is set to release in theaters on Friday.