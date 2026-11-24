Ayan Mukerji plans to make 'Brahmastra 2' 'even more Indian'
What's the story
On Day 3 of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), director Ayan Mukerji confirmed that he is working on a sequel to his ambitious film Brahmastra. Speaking at a session titled The Epic Genres - Mythologies, Superheroes & New Worlds, he expressed his desire to make Brahmastra 2 "even more Indian." Brahmastra starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt.
Creative influences
Mukerji's thoughts on Indian spirituality in storytelling
Mukerji revealed that his initial inspiration for Brahmastra (2022) came from Western stories.
He said, "As we step into Brahmastra 2, I hope we can make it even more Indian. What happened...when I began Brahmastra, there were certain Western influences in mind."
"In Brahmastra, there was a touch of Hinduism and Indian spirituality...I realized that it's an interesting original stuff."
"That's why the film was originally called Dragon, and it got rechristened to Brahmastra."
Editing process
Did you know? 'Brahmastra' has different cuts
Mukerji also revealed that the version of Brahmastra available on digital platforms is a slightly different edit from the theatrical release.
He explained, "Because I was watching the film again and again and again, we edited certain scenes in a very sharp way when we put it out in cinemas."
"By the time I was watching it for the 500th time...I was finding the scenes a little bit slow. I thought, 'Let me make it go faster and faster.'"
Audience response
The director reflects on his edit choices
Mukerji noted that the audience's reaction to the OTT version of Brahmastra was different from what he had anticipated.
He said, "To those scenes, I got a very different reaction from the audience when they saw the film as compared to when I had shown the film to a lot of people in the office."
"That's because the film that they were seeing was a different film than the final version that I had put out."