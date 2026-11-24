Mukerji revealed that his initial inspiration for Brahmastra (2022) came from Western stories.

He said, "As we step into Brahmastra 2, I hope we can make it even more Indian. What happened...when I began Brahmastra, there were certain Western influences in mind."

"In Brahmastra, there was a touch of Hinduism and Indian spirituality...I realized that it's an interesting original stuff."

"That's why the film was originally called Dragon, and it got rechristened to Brahmastra."