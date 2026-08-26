Ayan Mukerji in talks with Namit Malhotra for 'Brahmastra 2'

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "Ayan Mukerji's production house, Starlight Pictures Private Limited, was one of the producers of the first Brahmastra and the banner holds the rights to the film's IP."

"Starlight will be producing Brahmastra 2 and is currently looking for a studio partner to come on board."

"The makers recently got in touch with Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus."