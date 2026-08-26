Ayan Mukerji in talks with Namit Malhotra for 'Brahmastra 2'
What's the story
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is reportedly in advanced discussions with producer Namit Malhotra to join as a studio partner for his upcoming film Brahmastra 2. The news comes after previous talks with Jio Studios and Dharma Productions, among others, did not materialize. Now, Starlight Pictures Private Limited, which was one of the producers of the first Brahmastra, is seeking a studio partner for the sequel.
Details
'The makers recently got in touch with...'
A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "Ayan Mukerji's production house, Starlight Pictures Private Limited, was one of the producers of the first Brahmastra and the banner holds the rights to the film's IP."
"Starlight will be producing Brahmastra 2 and is currently looking for a studio partner to come on board."
"The makers recently got in touch with Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus."
Background
'The company is among the best in the world...'
The source added, "Incidentally, Prime Focus was also one of the producers of Brahmastra (2022)."
"The company is among the best in the world when it comes to VFX, and its expertise has only grown further after working on Ramayana."
"Moreover, the Brahmastra franchise is also extremely VFX-heavy."
"Hence, Namit Malhotra coming on board would be a natural fit. However, nothing has been finalized yet, though advanced talks are underway."
Meanwhile, Brahmastra's first part starred Ranbir Kapoor.