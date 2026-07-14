Sonam Wangchuk's protest: Ayesha Khan urges 'media to highlight' issues
What's the story
Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The protest is being held by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) conducted on May 3. Ayesha Khan was the latest celebrity to voice her concern.
Social media appeal
'It's so unfortunate that I had no idea about this'
Khan took to Instagram to reshare a video of 3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya expressing support for Wangchuk.
She said, "I request the paps and the media to highlight this news; only you can make people aware of what's happening in the country."
"It's so unfortunate that I had no idea about this too. We are so lost in glamour, beauty, and controversies that we often end up being avoidant of the things that actually need our attention."
Celebrity support
Abhay Deol, Zeenat Aman, and more show support
Actor Abhay Deol also expressed concern over Wangchuk's hunger strike.
He shared a picture of him from the protest site and reacted with a heartbreak emoji.
Meanwhile, Vaidya, who plays Chatur in 3 Idiots, urged people to learn more about Wangchuk's work and the concerns behind his protest, expressing worry over his health condition.
Veteran actor Zeenat Aman also expressed her support for Wangchuk's hunger strike, urging the Indian government to have an "open dialogue" with him.