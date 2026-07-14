Sonam Wangchuk's protest: Ayesha Khan urges 'media to highlight' issues

Khan took to Instagram to reshare a video of 3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya expressing support for Wangchuk.

She said, "I request the paps and the media to highlight this news; only you can make people aware of what's happening in the country."

"It's so unfortunate that I had no idea about this too. We are so lost in glamour, beauty, and controversies that we often end up being avoidant of the things that actually need our attention."