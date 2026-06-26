AYPA criticizes Hasbro behind 'Peppa Pig' over AI voice rights
Entertainment
Hasbro, the company behind Peppa Pig, is getting called out for asking child actors to sign contracts letting their voices be used by artificial intelligence (AI).
The Agents of Young Performers Association (AYPA) sent an open letter (signed by more than 1,000 people) saying children cannot really give informed consent and that these deals should not include AI rights.
Gutierrez dropped AI project after backlash
Hasbro says it received the letter and wants to protect young performers, but has not commented on the actual contracts.
This debate is part of a bigger concern about AI replacing real people in creative jobs like voice acting and animation.
Even Emmy-winning writer director Jorge Gutierrez recently dropped an AI project after public backlash.