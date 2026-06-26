AYPA criticizes Hasbro behind 'Peppa Pig' over AI voice rights Entertainment Jun 26, 2026

Hasbro, the company behind Peppa Pig, is getting called out for asking child actors to sign contracts letting their voices be used by artificial intelligence (AI).

The Agents of Young Performers Association (AYPA) sent an open letter (signed by more than 1,000 people) saying children cannot really give informed consent and that these deals should not include AI rights.