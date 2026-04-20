Ayurveda practitioners criticize 'Vaazha 2' arishtam liver cirrhosis depiction
Entertainment
The Malayalam film Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros has caused a stir for showing a character dying from liver cirrhosis after regularly drinking arishtam, an Ayurvedic tonic.
Some Ayurveda practitioners feel this paints their traditional medicine in a negative light and have voiced concerns about how such scenes could shape public opinion.
AMAI mulls 'Vaazha 2' legal action
Some functionaries of the Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI) are considering legal steps if the film isn't changed, though nothing official has happened yet.
AMAI state president Vishnu Namboothiri said an official decision had yet to be taken.
The situation highlights ongoing conversations about how Indian traditions are shown in movies and why balanced portrayals matter.