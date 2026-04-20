Ayurveda practitioners criticize 'Vaazha 2' arishtam liver cirrhosis depiction

AMAI mulls 'Vaazha 2' legal action

Some functionaries of the Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI) are considering legal steps if the film isn't changed, though nothing official has happened yet.

AMAI state president Vishnu Namboothiri said an official decision had yet to be taken.

The situation highlights ongoing conversations about how Indian traditions are shown in movies and why balanced portrayals matter.