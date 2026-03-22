Ayushmann lauds 'Dhurandhar 2,' calls Ranveer 'lion of Hindi cinema'
What's the story
Ayushmann Khurrana has heaped praise on Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar 2. The actor took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the film and its director, Aditya Dhar. He called Singh "the lion of Hindi cinema" and added, "We are living in Dhar's era."
Genre mastery
Khurrana lauded Dhar's work in 'Dhurandhar 2'
Khurrana further wrote, "If you think he's just a master of this particular genre, you're mistaken." "Coz the beats, graph, coolth and synchronicity between all departments of the film shows that he can nail ANY genre." "He's multidimensional of another kind," he added.
Singh's performance
Singh's performance in 'Dhurandhar 2' was 'wholesome crazy': Khurrana
Further praising Singh, Khurrana wrote, "And my super talented contemporary Ranveer is on his GOAT journey. Whatta wholesome crazy performance." "He didn't just become the lion of Lyaari but the lion of Hindi cinema," he added. The actor also praised Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Gaurav Gera. "Hindi cinema has peaked yet again with 2 months congrats @dhar_lokesh #jyotideshpande," he concluded.
Box office success
Box office collection of 'Dhurandhar 2'
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has been ruling the box office since its release on March 19. The film opened with a bang, earning ₹102.55 crore on day one, followed by ₹80.72 crore on day two and ₹113 crore on day three. It collected ₹43 crore in paid previews and has reportedly crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide. The film will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical run ends.