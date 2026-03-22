Ayushmann lauds 'Dhurandhar 2,' calls Ranveer 'lion of Hindi cinema'

Ayushmann Khurrana has heaped praise on Ranveer Singh 's latest release, Dhurandhar 2. The actor took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the film and its director, Aditya Dhar . He called Singh "the lion of Hindi cinema" and added, "We are living in Dhar's era."

Genre mastery Khurrana lauded Dhar's work in 'Dhurandhar 2' Khurrana further wrote, "If you think he's just a master of this particular genre, you're mistaken." "Coz the beats, graph, coolth and synchronicity between all departments of the film shows that he can nail ANY genre." "He's multidimensional of another kind," he added.

Singh's performance Singh's performance in 'Dhurandhar 2' was 'wholesome crazy': Khurrana Further praising Singh, Khurrana wrote, "And my super talented contemporary Ranveer is on his GOAT journey. Whatta wholesome crazy performance." "He didn't just become the lion of Lyaari but the lion of Hindi cinema," he added. The actor also praised Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Gaurav Gera. "Hindi cinema has peaked yet again with 2 months congrats @dhar_lokesh #jyotideshpande," he concluded.

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