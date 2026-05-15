Ayushmann reveals mother 'laughed after long time' watching 'Pati Patni...'
What's the story
Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, was released in theaters on Friday. To mark the occasion, the actor shared an emotional moment with his mother on social media. In a heartfelt post, he revealed that she had watched the movie and praised it. "Mom has given her blessings. She says your film is very good," he wrote in Hindi on Instagram.
Emotional post
See what Khurrana wrote
Khurrana added, "She laughed a lot after a long time after watching #PatiPatniAurWohDo... In cinemas now!" Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a romantic comedy that mixes humor with emotional and social conflict. The film stars Khurrana with Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.
Cast and production
Meet the rest of the cast and crew
Apart from the lead actors, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do also stars Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Vashishtha, and Vijay Raaz. The film is backed by T-Series Films and B. R. Studios, and is described as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. Meanwhile, the plot revolves around Prajapati Pandey (Khurrana), a forest officer living in Prayagraj with his wife Aparna (Gabbi). His life changes when his college friend asks him to help her hide her secret relationship.