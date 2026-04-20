'Pati Patni...' teaser: Ayushmann romances three women in chaotic comedy
What's the story
The much-awaited comedy-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has dropped its teaser, sending fans into a frenzy. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The teaser promises a rollercoaster ride of laughter and confusion as Khurrana's character gets caught in a hilarious mess with three women. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film will hit theaters on May 15.
Teaser highlights
Teaser promises a hilarious ride with comic situations
The teaser takes us back to the classic drama of the 'pati-patni-aur-woh' dynamic, introducing us to a new version of this world. We see glimpses of Sanjeev Kumar from the 1978 classic and Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan from the 2019 remake. Khurrana plays Prajapati Pandey, whose life spirals out of control as he juggles three women. As the confusion reaches new heights, Vijay Raaz enters as a cop, adding to the chaos.
Twitter Post
Can Prajapati come out of this mess?
Samay sab kuch badal deta hai…— T-Series (@TSeries) April 20, 2026
par patiyon ki fitrat uske bhi bas mein nahi 😬
Aa rahe hain Prajapati Pandey…
is baar apni Patni aur Woh Do ke saath! 😉#PatiPatniAurWohDo Teaser Out Now - https://t.co/UNbgD2RwUD
In cinemas on 15th May 2026!@ayushmannk @WamiqaG @SaraAliKhan… pic.twitter.com/Thwac8EZPe
Film details
Everything to know about the film
The upcoming comedy-drama is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The first installment starred Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Panday. This time, Aziz returns to the franchise with a new cast and more outrageous comic situations. The film is produced by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar along with B R Studios's Renu Ravi Chopra and creatively produced by Juno Chopra.