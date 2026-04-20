'Pati Patni...' teaser: Ayushmann romances three women in chaotic comedy

Teaser highlights

Teaser promises a hilarious ride with comic situations

The teaser takes us back to the classic drama of the 'pati-patni-aur-woh' dynamic, introducing us to a new version of this world. We see glimpses of Sanjeev Kumar from the 1978 classic and Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan from the 2019 remake. Khurrana plays Prajapati Pandey, whose life spirals out of control as he juggles three women. As the confusion reaches new heights, Vijay Raaz enters as a cop, adding to the chaos.