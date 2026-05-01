'Pati Patni Aur...': Trailer release date, plot, and more

Film synopsis

Teaser of the film was released in April

The teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was released in April and it gave a nostalgic glimpse into the world of "patis," also known as the "pativerse." Khurrana plays Prajapati Pandey, a man whose life spirals out of control when he finds himself in complicated relationships with three women (Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh). Vijay Raaz plays a cop who adds to the confusion.