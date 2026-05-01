'Pati Patni Aur...': Trailer release date, plot, and more
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, will be released on Saturday, May 2. The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Pati Patni Aur Woh and features a new ensemble cast. The movie is set to hit theaters on May 15, 2026.
Film synopsis
Teaser of the film was released in April
The teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was released in April and it gave a nostalgic glimpse into the world of "patis," also known as the "pativerse." Khurrana plays Prajapati Pandey, a man whose life spirals out of control when he finds himself in complicated relationships with three women (Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh). Vijay Raaz plays a cop who adds to the confusion.
Director's comeback
Know more about the film
Mudassar Aziz returns for this sequel. The film is produced by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar and BR Studios's Renu Ravi Chopra, with Juno Chopra as the creative producer. The original film featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Rajesh Sharma, and Aparshakti Khurana among others.