Ayushmann-Sara's long-delayed spy comedy to finally wrap soon
What's the story
The untitled spy comedy featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, which had been stalled after its first schedule in 2024, is finally nearing completion. The lead actors recently shot an extensive schedule in Mumbai, including a grand song sequence for the film. The song, titled Jai Hind, was originally to be shot at real locations in Delhi and Mumbai, but was ultimately filmed on a set at Madh Island in Mumbai.
Song details
Song set against backdrop of Independence Day celebrations
The song Jai Hind is set against the backdrop of Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. More than 700 dancers and junior artists were roped in for the sequence that depicts the grandeur of an Independence Day parade. A source told Mid-Day that [producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga] felt that a colorful, patriotic song "would add to the spy comedy's appeal."
Production status
Film to be released after completing post-production
The source further added, "It appears at a critical juncture in the movie. Ayushmann and Sara shot the track in two days." The unit is yet to film an end-credit number before director Aakash Kaushik can wrap up the project. The makers are reportedly planning to release the film in mid-2026.