The film was stuck in limbo earlier

Ayushmann-Sara's long-delayed spy comedy to finally wrap soon

By Isha Sharma 09:51 am Mar 13, 202609:51 am

What's the story

The untitled spy comedy featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, which had been stalled after its first schedule in 2024, is finally nearing completion. The lead actors recently shot an extensive schedule in Mumbai, including a grand song sequence for the film. The song, titled Jai Hind, was originally to be shot at real locations in Delhi and Mumbai, but was ultimately filmed on a set at Madh Island in Mumbai.