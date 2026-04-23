Ayushmann Khurrana has started filming for YRF's thriller

In December 2024, Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures unveiled a multi-film collaboration aimed at bringing fresh, distinctive stories to audiences. Now, Variety India has reported that their first project is already in production with Ayushmann Khurrana leading the cast. The film is a gritty edge-of-the-seat thriller, and Khurrana started shooting for it quietly in the first week of April in Kerala.

Film details 'Disruptive genre-bending thriller': What we know so far The film is directed by Sameer Saxena, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed Netflix series Kaala Paani. This project will mark his directorial debut in theatrical feature films. The makers are tight-lipped about the plot to maintain suspense, but sources described it as a "disruptive genre-bending thriller," with Khurrana playing "a common man thrust into a nightmarish situation." The supporting cast list is not out yet.

Production details YRF, Posham Pa's previous projects The thriller will be Posham Pa Pictures's first venture into theatrical storytelling after their success with shows like Kaala Paani, Maamla Legal Hai, and Home Shanti. The company is also gearing up for a Prime Video series, Adarsh Baal Bidyalaya, starring Kay Kay Menon and Naveen Kasturia.

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