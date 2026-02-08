Ayushmann-Sara's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' pushed to May 15

The delay was reportedly due to incomplete post-production work and an unfinished song shoot. A source earlier told Bollywood Hungama that the makers didn't want to rush things and are committed to delivering a quality film. The comedy-drama is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Kartik Aaryan , Bhumi Pednekar , and Ananya Panday .

Poster reveal

Everything to know about the film

Last October, the first poster of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was released, introducing Khurrana as Prajapati Pandey. The film promises a world filled with love, humor, and confusion. The sequel is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the first installment. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, with Juno Chopra as creative producer.