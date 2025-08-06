Next Article
Ayushmann, Sara to star in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'
Production is set to begin in September 2025 for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, a new comedy featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan.
Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles.
Shooting starts in September, release planned for late 2026
This isn't just another sequel—the story brings fresh characters and an original script to the Pati Patni Aur Woh franchise.
Unlike the previous installment, this one features three female leads instead of two, promising a fun twist on the usual formula.
If you're into comedies with a modern spin (and some big names), keep an eye out for this one!