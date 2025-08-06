Ayushmann, Sara to star in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

Shooting starts in September, release planned for late 2026

This isn't just another sequel—the story brings fresh characters and an original script to the Pati Patni Aur Woh franchise.

Unlike the previous installment, this one features three female leads instead of two, promising a fun twist on the usual formula.

If you're into comedies with a modern spin (and some big names), keep an eye out for this one!