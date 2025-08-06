Next Article
Sahitya Akademi's Yuva Puraskar 2026: How to apply
If you're a young writer dreaming of recognition, here's your chance—the Sahitya Akademi is calling for submissions for its Yuva Puraskar 2026.
This award spotlights fresh literary talent across 24 Indian languages, welcoming poetry, fiction, drama, and literary criticism.
Entries are open until August 31, 2025.
Eligibility criteria and application process
Writers must be 35 or younger as of January 1, 2026.
Both authors and publishers can send in two copies of the work along with proof of age (like Aadhaar or passport).
Winners score a cash prize, a copper plaque, and national recognition from the Sahitya Akademi.
For all the details on how to apply, check out their website: www.sahitya-akademi.gov.in.