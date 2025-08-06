Sahitya Akademi's Yuva Puraskar 2026: How to apply

Eligibility criteria and application process

Writers must be 35 or younger as of January 1, 2026.

Both authors and publishers can send in two copies of the work along with proof of age (like Aadhaar or passport).

Winners score a cash prize, a copper plaque, and national recognition from the Sahitya Akademi.

For all the details on how to apply, check out their website: www.sahitya-akademi.gov.in.