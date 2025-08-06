LOADING...

No, Priyanka Jagga isn't returning to Bigg Boss

Entertainment

Despite some buzz from her own Facebook post, Priyanka Jagga Muise won't be making a comeback to Bigg Boss 19.
An insider cleared things up, saying she hasn't been contacted or considered for the new season.

Why Priyanka's earlier exit matters

Priyanka's exit from Bigg Boss 10 was pretty dramatic—she had a heated argument with host Salman Khan and got evicted.
According to the insider, contestants with controversial exits like hers aren't being invited back.
So when Bigg Boss 19 premieres on August 24 on JioHotstar and Colors TV, it'll be without her in the mix.