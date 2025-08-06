Next Article
No, Priyanka Jagga isn't returning to Bigg Boss
Despite some buzz from her own Facebook post, Priyanka Jagga Muise won't be making a comeback to Bigg Boss 19.
An insider cleared things up, saying she hasn't been contacted or considered for the new season.
Why Priyanka's earlier exit matters
Priyanka's exit from Bigg Boss 10 was pretty dramatic—she had a heated argument with host Salman Khan and got evicted.
According to the insider, contestants with controversial exits like hers aren't being invited back.
So when Bigg Boss 19 premieres on August 24 on JioHotstar and Colors TV, it'll be without her in the mix.